Use of AI to boost tourism in India

Kochi, Sep 17 (IANS) A major international summit here next week will take up use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies in the tourism industry.

For the two-day event, which will start on September 26, the Kerala Tourism is partnering the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations India (ATTOI).

Among the 500 participants from across the world will be Hannes Losch, known for intelligent analytics and business intelligence solutions.

P.K. Anish Kumar, convenor of the event, said AI had made travel more convenient. It’s use allowed travellers to opt last-minute vacation planning, he added.

The event will see convergence of owners of hotels and resorts, online tourism marketing managers and tour operators, who is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of new technology.

–IANS

sg/pcj