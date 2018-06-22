Use plastic with responsibility: Parrikar

Panaji, June 25 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday asked the people to be responsible with the use of plastic.

“Now that the new market has been inaugurated, I want to underline that it is our responsibility to keep it clean. We should stop throwing plastic bags everywhere,” Parrikar said in a video, a day after a new fish market was opened in south Goa’s Margao area.

The Chief Minister, who has returned from a three-month stint in the US where he was undergoing advanced treatment for pancreatic cancer, has been using videos to communicate with the people of the state.

–IANS

