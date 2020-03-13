Ushering Summer Vibes

New Delhi, March 14 (IANSlife) With summer around the corner, Raw Mango has come up with the Summer 2020 campaign, titled ‘Between’. The new collection is about requited love which takes centerstage. If there’s a summer wedding in the family, these ensembles make it to the list.

The striking blue Kurinji flower that blooms once in every twelve years in the serene Nilgiris Hills of South India, features as a motif, extensively explored through manipulations of form and pattern of the collection.

High slit kurtas, short anarkalis and a range of floral saris featuring soft pinks and peaches, angoori and white, in contrast with vermillion red, neelkuranji blue and rama green form the colour palette.

“The campaigns is a way for me to narrate a story, and often these stories are linked to my own personal experiences,” says the designer Sanjay Garg.

“Just like Heer (Autumn-Winter 2018-19 collection) was a personal journey, the ‘Between’ campaign is also a very intimate experience I have had. There is always a mix of emotions. On the one hand there is happiness for the joy of someone, but then you also feel a sense of loss. One does not always feel what is expected of them. At a certain phase of your life, you see things in a certain way… this is (Between) for me.

“Marriages are not between two individuals, its the coming together of two personalities, two schools of thoughts, different cultures, life experiences, its between families. It’s a union between so many different entities”, adds Garg.

