UTT ropes in Kellogg’s as sponsoring partner

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) on Monday roped in breakfast cereal brand Kelloggs as its sponsoring partner ahead of the second season of the league.

The six-franchise tournament, which is slated to kick-off on June 14 and will be played in Pune and New Delhi with the grand finale in Kolkata, has lined up India’s top stars, including Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, to play alongside and against some of the finest players in the world.

Commenting on the deal, co-owner of CEAT UTT Vita Dani said: “We are delighted to welcome Kellogg’s onboard. Their involvement is a testament to the widening reach and growing popularity of UTT.”

“It will give a huge fillip to the League as well as to the sport of Table Tennis in the country. We look forward to a fruitful association with Kellogg’s,” she added.

