Uttarakhand Minister going abroad for treatment

Dehradun, May 29 (IANS) Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant is going abroad for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment, a source close to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

All the departments, including finance, have been kept by the Chief Minister till Pant returns, the source said.

Pant was undergoing treatment at a hospital at Rohini in New Delhi for a long time and did not campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

In February, Pant had collapsed when he was presenting the state budget in the Assembly for the year 2019-20. When contacted, his brother K.C. Pant said the Minister was having some chest problem.

–IANS

