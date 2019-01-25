Uttarakhand on firm economic footing: CM

Dehradun, Jan 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has claimed that Uttarkhands economy was on a firm footing with its growth rate reaching 7.03 per cent, a jump of .21 per cent from the last financial year, and investment proposals worth Rs 10,300 crore are in the final stages of implementation.

Detailing the achievements of his government in the past 20 months, he told reporters here that the per capita income in the state has also gone up to Rs 1.90 lakh this financial year compared to Rs 1.76 lakh in 2017-18.

Stating that investment proposals woth Rs 10,300 crore were on the final stages of implementation, the Chief Minister said proposals of Rs 250 crore are also in the pipeline. This follows the November 7 investors summit in Dehradun where MoUs worth Rs 1.24 lakh crore were signed, he said.

He said the growth rate in the state has now gone up to 7.03 percent from the last year’s 6.82 percent.

Rawat said his government was focusing on the infrastructure development by increasing air connectivity and building road and rail networks. He said the government would complete the construction of 155 bridges by 2022 which are vital for improving the road connectivity in the state.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched efforts to strengthen air connectivity in the state. This includes the night landing of aircraft at Pantnagar in Kumaon region shortly. “Shortly you will see aircraft landing at Pantnagar airport during nights also,” he said.

He said efforts were on to complete the Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail network and also Roorkee-Deoband rail line.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the government has recruited 1,123 doctors this year alone to increase their presence in all the districts. “We recruited 1,123 doctors this year against the total recruitment of 1,137 in the past 18 years”, Rawat said.

He said the government was also in the process of starting an air ambulance service keeping in view the tough geographical condition of the hill state. Three new ICU centres in places such as Kotdwar and Pithoragarh will also be started.

The CM said the government has also chalked out plans to set up a film city at Doiwala area near Jollygrant airport in Dehradun district.

–IANS

str/vsc/vm