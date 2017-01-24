Uttarakhand to get snow, rains till Friday

Dehradun, Jan 25 (IANS) After a brief break, the winter chill is set to intensify further in Uttarakhand as the Met office on Wednesday forecast rains and heavy snowfall till Friday morning.

Some hill regions received snow on Tuesday, bringing down the mercury.

Major areas expected to get the snow include Yamunotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Hemkund Saheb in the Garhwal region.

The winter chill has aggravated in plains and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh due to snowfall on Tuesday.

The director of the regional Met office here, Vikram Singh, has predicted moderate rains in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Paudi and Pithoragarh over the next two days.

There will be showers in many areas on Thursday whereas heavy snowfall can occur in the Garhwal and Kumayun regions.

The minimum temperature is likely to dip by three-four degrees.

Extended winter chill and inclement weather has hit campaigning in the poll-bound hill state as parties and candidates wait for the weather to clear.

