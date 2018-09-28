Uzbek President fascinated by Taj’s beauty

Agra, Sep 30 (IANS) Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday expressed admiration for the Taj Mahal as he spent some 30 minutes at the 17th century Mughal monument here.

He was accompanied by his wife and an eight-member delegation.

The President spent around 30 minutes at the Taj Mahal and evinced keen interest in the architecture of the monument that looked dazzling after the recent rains. At the rear, Yamuna river, flowing full to the brim, presented a picturesque view.

Earlier, he was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Agra Mayor Navin Jain. A 15-minute cultural presentation including Mayur and Holi dances were arranged for the delegation at the airport.

The President flew back to New Delhi later. This is Mirziyoyev first visit to India after assuming office in 2016.

–IANS

bk/mr