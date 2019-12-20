V-C sets up varsity probe into Sunday violence at JNU

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The JNU administration has set up a five-member committee to inquire into the violent incidents on January 5 on the campus. The move comes in the wake of JNUSU leaders accusing the varsity administration of bias towards right-wing student organisations like the ABVP.

Beleaguered JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar constituted the committee on January 7. The committee comprising of Professors Sushant Mishra, Mazar Asif, Sudheer Pratap Singh, Santosh Shukla and Bhaswati Das, has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

The university’s chief security officer has been tasked with coordinating and assisting the probe team.

JNU has been tense since January 5, after groups of masked miscreants descended on the Sabarmati hostel on campus and assaulted students and some faculty members. The pro-Left students and right-wing ABVP have been blaming each other for the violence.

–IANS

rag/pvn/kr