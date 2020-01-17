V-Day plans: Tinder, Netflix and Durex chat on Twitter

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) An interesting chat between Netflix, Tinder and Durex about Valentine’s Day plans had people in splits on the internet.

The conversation was triggered by a Tinder India post on Twitter, which informed couples that it will be Valentine’s Day 25 days from now.

“25 din hai Valentine’s Day mein,” tweeted Tinder India.

Netflix was quick to respond with a reply from the famous web series “Sacred Games”: “Bacha lena apne love life ko!”

In reply, Tinder India commented, “What’s your plan? Chill karna hai?”

Netflix too had a sassy reply ready, as it commented, “Swipes right on this plan.”

Durex then joined the chat in its own funny way and replied: “You guys are Netflix and chilling and we don’t get an invite? Bohot na-unsafe-y hai!”

The conversation soon went viral, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and sarcasm.

A user commented, “Looks like Twitter Comments War of Delhi Election.”

“@oyorooms, kab khaulega be tera khoon,” asked a user.

Another post read, “Sab match ho jaayenge, sirf Mechanical waale bach jaayenge.”

A Tweeple remarked, “Kon hai ye log, kaha se aate hai, kisne inhe account handle karne ke leye diya.”

