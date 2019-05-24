V.K. Singh shifted from External Affairs Ministry

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Gen V.K. Singh, who was previously the Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry, has been moved to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the portfolio allocation announced on Friday for the new government.

Both the ministerial incumbents in the External Affairs Ministry are new.

Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar will be the new External Affairs Minister and V. Muraleedharan has been appointed his deputy.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was not among those who had taken oath at the swearing in function on Thursday.

