V4 PMs discuss coronavirus data-sharing

Prague, March 5 (IANS) The Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries decided at a meeting held here on Wednesday to exchange data on the novel coronavirus to halt its spread.

They also praised Greece for preventing illegal migrants from entering the European Union (EU) and promised to provide necessary help in this regard, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The V4 countries, namely the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, will exchange information and coordinate possible extraordinary measures regarding the coronavirus outbreak, said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

“We found that there is no reason to panic, but we must be cautious and curb the spread of the infection,” he said, adding that the V4 health ministers will meet soon to discuss the specifics of this cooperation. The Czech Republic reported three new confirmed cases of infection on Wednesday, bringing the total number to eight.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he believed all V4 countries are taking effective measures to prevent the spread of the virus and warned against allowing the infection to have an impact on economic growth. So far, Poland has confirmed one case of the virus.

The Prime Ministers of Slovakia and Hungary, which have yet to have confirmed case, stressed their preparedness to isolate a potential infection.

Furthermore, the V4 prime ministers acknowledged Greece’s effort to stop illegal migrants from entering Europe from Turkey, saying they are offering assistance in the form of financial assistance or the possible deployment of police for border protection. The 2015 migrant crisis should not be repeated, Babis warned.

“We appreciate the efforts of Greece in protecting the external border (of EU). We are ready to help,” Babis said after the meeting.

He added that concrete plans will come from Wednesday’s meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels, stressing the need for an EU response to the situation in Greece. According to Babis and his Slovak counterpart, the V4 countries are united on not wanting to accept migrants based on a redistribution quota from EU members.

Orban stressed the need to also assist countries along the Balkan migration route, especially North Macedonia and Serbia, and not only Greece.

–IANS

rs/