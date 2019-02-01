Vadra appearing before ED success of democracy: Prasad

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that Robert Vadra’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a success of democracy and a reflection of Modi government’s will that even a person hailing from a very well-known family had to submit to the might of law.

“I would not like to make a comment on the specific matter of Robert Vadra except to highlight that it is a measure of success of Indian democracy, rule of law and the current ruling dispensation’s will that a gentleman hailing from a very well known family had to submit to the might of law,” Prasad said answering a query after a briefing of the Union Cabinet here.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the ED on Wednesday, four days after a Delhi court ordered him to do so.

Vadra arrived at the ED’s office located in central Delhi’s Jamnagar House at 3.45 p.m and the questioning continued till late evening.

–IANS

ps/nir