Vadra appearing before ED success of democracy: Prasad

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that Robert Vadra’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a success of democracy and a reflection of Modi government’s will that even a person hailing from a very well-known family had to submit to the might of law.

“I would not like to make a comment on the specific matter of Robert Vadra except to highlight that it is a measure of success of Indian democracy, rule of law and the current ruling dispensation’s will that a gentleman hailing from a very well known family had to submit to the might of law,” Prasad said answering a query after a briefing of the Union Cabinet here.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the ED on Wednesday, four days after a Delhi court ordered him to do so.

Vadra arrived at the ED’s office located in central Delhi’s Jamnagar House at 3.45 p.m and the questioning continued till late evening.

