Vadra appears before ED for questioning

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving overseas properties owned by him.

Vadra arrived at the ED office in central Delhi where he will be questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

–IANS

