Vadra, Hooda booked for land scam in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 1 (IANS) The police on Saturday booked Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others in a land scam in Gurugram.

The case was registered on the complaint of Surender Sharma, a resident of Tauru, alleging that a company belonging to Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality cheated him along with others.

A case was registered under sections of 420(cheating), 120 (hatching conspiracy) and 467, 468, 471(forgery) under the Indian Penal Code at the Kherki Daula Police Station here.

A senior police officer told IANS: “We have registered the case on the complaint of Surender Sharma against Robert Vadra and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.”

After the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Haryana, it set up a one-man commission of Justice S.N. Dhingra on May 14, 2015 to probe the land scam.

The commission probed the alleged irregularities in the grant of licence by the Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning to some companies, including those of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in Sector 83 of Gurugram for developing commercial colonies.

Deals were allegedly inked for land in Shikohpur, Sihi, Kherki Daula and Sikanderpur Badha villages in Gurugram.

–IANS

pradeep/prs