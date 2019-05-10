Vadra posts Paraguay flag in place of Tricolour, gets trolled

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In an embarrassing goof-up, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra on Sunday used the flag of Paraguay instead of the Tricolour to spread awareness about the Lok Sabha elections on social media, inviting ridicule from netizens.

“Our right our strength !! Everyone must step out n vote…we need all support, to create a combined future for our loved ones, n for a secular, safe productive future of our country,” Vadra tweeted with a joined hands emoji, the Indian Parliament and a Paraguayan flag, along with a photo of his inked finger after casting his vote.

The tweet, which became the butt of jokes on social media, remained for over four hours on his Twitter page.

Soon after the goof-up, Vadra was mercilessly trolled on social media, following which he deleted the tweet.

A user said, “Robert Vadra Declared Himself A Paraguayan Citizen On 12th May, 2019”.

Another sarcastically asked, “Voted for BJP right?”

Though Vadra posted a correct caption on his Facebook page, he however failed to check the offending flag while posting it on Twitter.

Hours later he deleted the tweet and posted the screenshot of his Facebook post which had the Indian flag in the caption.

–IANS

