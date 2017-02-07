Vaishali S to again showcase at New York Fashion Week

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) After giving new hope to acid attack survivors by choosing Reshma Qureshi as a showstopper for her Spring/Summer 2017 collection, Indian designer Vaishali S is set to showcase her new line ‘Chaatak’ in association with Coolpad at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Friday.

It will be the second time on the NYFW runway for Vaishali S, who will unveil her Autumn/Winter 2017 collection at the gala.

“I’m thrilled to be showcasing my collection in New York. The area of Indian handwoven textiles is very vast, so this time, I’m presenting a beautiful blend of different textiles from different states in India. The collection showcases a unique harmony of contemporary silhouettes, rooted culture and global appeal,” the designer said in a statement.

Described as a unique harmony of contemporary silhouettes, rooted culture and global appeal, the collection will include jackets, drapes, tunics and long dresses. The colour story contains black and white, blue and brown and a hint of gold.

Vaishali S’s collection will be presented amongst other illustrious names such as Zac Posen, Oscar De La Renta, Carolina Herrera, Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs, the statement read further.

Known for her craft of utilizing lesser-known and diverse weaves of India imaginatively, the designer’s new line uses a mix of Khadi, Merino Wool along with other weaves of India. An interesting aspect within the runway collection includes special garments with pockets allocated to place the C1 Coolpad phone.

Also, the entire campaign shoot and imagery for the new collection will be presented by using the phone — merging fashion with technology.

The collection will also be showcased using jewellery pieces by homegrown label, Brand Mission Pluto. The jewellery is known for sustainability and an inclusive art form, heralding a new wave of recycled fashion. Materials used are scotch brite, washer pipes, plumber pipes, mop heads and A/C Filter foam.

NYFW will start on Thursday and will conclude on February 17 in New York.

‘Chataak’ will be available in India by March.

–IANS

