Vajpayee a beacon to inspire young politicians: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing him as a towering personality who would always remain a beacon to inspire the young politicians to tread the path of value-based politics.

As a mark of respect, the Punjab government has declared that all its offices, boards, corporations and other public sector undertakings besides educational institutions would be closed on Friday.

The state government has also declared mourning in his memory on the lines of the central government.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said: “Atal ji was a multifaceted personality and a fine human being with the qualities of the head and heart.”

Amarinder Singh termed him as a “true statesman, a great scholar, an eminent poet besides a heartthrob of millions of countrymen”.

Recalling his personal ties with Vajpayee, the Chief Minister said “as Prime Minister Atal-ji had extremely cordial and warm relations with all the Chief Ministers irrespective of their party affiliations and treated them equally without any prejudice of regionalism”.

Vajpayee, 93, a moderate face in saffron politics and the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office, died in New Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

–IANS

