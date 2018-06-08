Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS, condition stable (Third Lead)

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday for “examination and management”, triggering VIP visits including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

“Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to AIIMS today for examination and management. He is stable. A team of doctors under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS is conducting tests,” AIIMS said in a statement.

Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, has been a personal physician to Vajpayee for many years.

The BJP in a statement said: “As per the advice of doctors, Vajpayeeji has been admitted in AIIMS today for routine check-ups and investigations.”

Gandhi was the first to visit the hospital to check on Vajpayee’s health. Health Minister J.P. Nadda also rushed to the hospital followed by Amit Shah. Around 7.30 p.m., Modi visited the hospital.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS today. The Prime Minister interacted with family members of Vajpayee. He also spoke to doctors and inquired about the health of Vajpayee. Modi was at AIIMS for about 50 minutes,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Vajpayee, 93, who was Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health.

Several BJP leaders including Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb telephonically enquired about Vajpayee’s health and prayed for his quick recovery.

–IANS

