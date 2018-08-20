Vajpayee ashes to be immersed in Mahanadi confluence

Raipur, Aug 21 (IANS) The “asthi visarjan” (immersion of ashes in river) ritual of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be held on Triveni Sangam in Chhattisgarh’s town Ranjim on August 23.

The late Prime Minister’s ashes will be immersed at the confluence of Mahanadi, Pairi and Sondur river in Ranjim.

A prayer meeting will be held in which Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, his cabinet colleagues and others will be present, BJP state Minister Brijmohan Agrawal said.

The urn containing the ashes of Vajpayee will reach here on August 22, he added.

–IANS

