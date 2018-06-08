Vajpayee fine, likely to fully recover in few days: AIIMS

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is responding well to treatment and is likely to fully recover in a few days, the AIIMS said on Wednesday.

“He has shown significant improvement with treatment. His kidney function has improved with good urine output. His blood pressure, heart rate and breathing are normal. We are hopeful that he should fully recover in the next few days,” the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a statement.

He is being given injectable antibiotics as well as slow dialysis to support his renal function, it added.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on Monday and was diagnosed with urinary tract infection and chest congestion. He was also having low urine output.

A number of VVIPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi among others visited AIIMS on Monday soon after Vajpayee was admitted.

