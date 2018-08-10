Vajpayee refused to dismiss DMK government despite threat to his government: Stalin

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Condoling the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, DMK Working President M.K. Stalin said the late leader did not dismiss the DMK government in Tamil Nadu despite the threat to the BJP-led Central government.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said despite the pressure and threat to his government, Vajpayee as the then Prime Minister, did not succumb and dismiss the DMK government in the state.

Stalin said Vajpayee, a close friend of late DMK President M. Karunanidhi, set up the Cauvery River Water Commission at the latter’s request as per the interim order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

–IANS

