Vajpayee towering personality of modern India: Nagaland CM

Kohima, Aug 16 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, describing him as a “towering personality of modern India”.

“While we are saddened by his demise, it is also an occasion to celebrate the life of Vajpayee, who was a towering leader and a shining star who stood tall and served the nation with everything he had. Within and outside India, Vajpayee made all Indians proud with his statesmanship,” Rio said in his message.

“Vajpayee laid importance on building of infrastructure, protecting tolerance and promoting national unity. He is one of those (leaders) responsible for India’s forward march today.”

The Chief Minister recollected Vajpayee serious concern for Nagaland’s development after he announcement a package for its development as the then Prime Minister.

