Vajpayee was a role model, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on Thursday, led politics with highest standards and stood tall as a role model for the country and the world.

In his condolence message, Rao said Vajpayee was as a great parliamentarian.

He described Vajpayee’s demise as a great loss. “He was a liberalist, humanist, poet, orator and a man of simplicity. He stood for what he has believed for his entire lifetime,” said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President.

