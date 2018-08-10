Vajpayee was an iconic, charismatic figure: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Aug 16 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said: “I am extremely saddened by the sad demise of a fatherly figure of our country – former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In his passing away we all are at immense loss.”

“Vajpayee was an iconic and charismatic figure who was loved by all. He was a true statesman who often rose above political differences for the cause of humanity, justice and peace. He was a true inspiration,” Khandu said in hs condolence message.

“Remembering his gentle soul who will remain forever in our heart. May he rest in peace!” the Chief Minister added.

–IANS

