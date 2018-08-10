Vajpayee was apostle of secularism: Arunachal Governor

Itanagar, Aug 16 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor B.D. Mishra on Thursday expressed grief at the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that India had lost its tallest leader and statesman who was an apostle of secularism.

“Atal ji was an apostle of unity, harmony and secularism. One of the best orators of all time, he was a great visionary and the most respected leader of India. Cutting across political party lines, he commanded admiration of all,” the Governor said.

Mishra said that as the Prime Minister of India, Vajpayee laid the foundation of nuclear self-reliance for national defence by going for nuclear tests at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

“A firm believer in integral humanism, Atal ji took the initiative of extending a hand of friendship to Pakistan through his most admired and unprecedented bus journey to Lahore (in 1999).”

Conveying heartfelt condolences on his behalf and that of the Arunachal people, the Governor said he prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

