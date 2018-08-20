Vajpayee’s ashes immersed in Bengal’s Gangasagar

Kolkata, Aug 24 (IANS) The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were immersed at Gangasagar on Friday, the confluence of the Ganga river and the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal.

A puja was organised at the Kapil Muni Ashram in Gangasagar in the presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh and other senior party leaders.

The ritual will also be held in the Murshidabad district’s Farakka, Hoogly’s Tribeni, Nadia’s Nabadwip and Siliguri in Darjeeling district.

The procession, known as the ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ (journey with the urn), had commenced from the party’s state headquarters on Thursday and reached Gangasagar by evening.

Ghosh had reached Kolkata with the ‘Asthi Kalash’ (urn) on Wednesday, after it was handed over to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The BJP has decided to take out ‘Asthi Kalash Yatras’ in all districts and disperse the ashes in rivers across the country.

