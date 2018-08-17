Vajpayee’s ashes immersed in Haridwar

Haridwar, Aug 19 (IANS) The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were immersed by his foster daughter Namita in the Ganges here on Sunday.

Among those who were present at the immersion ceremony in Har-Ki-Pauri ghat were Vajpayee’s foster grand-daughter Niharika, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The same ritual will be performed in 100 other “sacred rivers” of the country.

Earlier in the day, Namita and Niharika collected his ashes from the Smriti Sthal in New Delhi where he was cremated on Friday with full military honours.

Three urns carrying the ashes of the former Prime Minister was first taken to Prem Ashram here and then to Har-Ki-Pauri for immersion.

Vajpayee passed away at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday at age 93.

–IANS

