Vajpayee’s ashes immersed in sea in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (IANS) The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were immersed at the Mahodadhi (sea) in the pilgrim town Puri on Thursday.

Odisha BJP president Basant Panda and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan immersed the ashes in the sea following rituals.

The urn carrying the ashes was taken in a grand procession from the BJP state headquarters in Bhubaneswar to Puri. Hundreds of people witnessed the immersion ceremony.

The urn carrying ashes was kept at the party office for public viewing since Wednesday evening after Panda arrived in Bhubaneswar with the ashes from New Delhi.

