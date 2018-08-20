Vajpayee’s ashes reach Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were brought to Jaipur from Delhi on Wednesday.

BJP state president Madan Lal Saini and state minister Arun Chaturvedi flew from Delhi with the ashes and reached Jaipur where they were received by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, national vice-president Om Mathur among other prominent leaders.

The ashes were kept in three urns and were carried in a ‘rath’ to the BJP state headquarters.

All across the way, flower petals were showered on the ashes. At the party headquarters too, several office-bearers, workers and people from all sections offered flowers to the urns containg the ashes.

