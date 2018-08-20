Vajpayee’s ashes to be dissolved in Tripura rivers: CM

Agartala, Aug 23 (IANS) Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes would be dispersed in eight Tripura rivers on Sunday after four days of public tributes across the state, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said here on Thursday.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tripura Pradesh General Secretary Pratim Bhowmik arrived here on Thursday with the two urns given to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The two urns were brought to the state BJP office in a huge procession comprising thousands of BJP leaders, workers and supporters.

Besides Deb, the other leaders who led the procession included Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, their cabinet colleagues Ratan Lal Nath, Sudip Roy Barman, Santana Chakma, state Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das and party Vice-President Subal Bhowmik.

Deb, also state BJP President, told the media: “Atal Ji’s ashes would be immersed in eight Tripura rivers on Sunday after a four-day public respect across the state’s eight districts.”

Deb also hinted that a memorial would be constructed as a mark of respect to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A decision would be taken after discussing the matter at the state cabinet.

–IANS

