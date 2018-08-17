Vajpayee’s ashes to be immersed in Haridwar

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s foster daughter Namita and grand-daughter Niharika collected his ashes from the Smriti Sthal here on Sunday which will be later immersed in Haridwar.

The “asthi visarjan” (immersion of ashes in river) ritual of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be held in Haridwar on Sunday afternoon.

Three urns carrying the ashes of the former Prime Minister will be taken to Prem Ashram and then to Harki Pauri for immersion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will attend the ceremony.

The same ritual, thereafter, will be performed in 100 other “sacred rivers” of the country.

Vajpayee, who passed away here at AIIMS on Thursday at age 93, was on Friday cremated with full military honours at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, where people turned out in tens of thousands to pay their final tributes.

Vajpayee’s foster-daughter Namita lit the funeral pyre amidst the chanting of vedic hymns and firing of a 21-gun salute by soldiers.

