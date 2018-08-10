Vajpayee’s death a great loss for India: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a great loss for the country.

“Am deeply saddened. A great loss for India,” he said in a tweet.

Kejriwal, who turned 50 on Thursday, had visited AIIMS along with his deputy Manish Sisodia to enquire about the health of Vajpayee, who was critical.

The 93-year-old former Prime Minister, who was admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11, was “on life support”.

Kejriwal had requested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers and his well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday in view of Vajpayee’s condition.

–IANS

