Vajpayee’s death a personal loss: Bengal Governor

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Thursday termed the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a “personal loss” and hailed him as one of the greatest politicians and diplomats in the world.

Referring to Vajpayee as a “true nationalist” as well as a loving leader and a party worker, Tripathi said his work as the nation’s Prime Minister left a deep mark in the heart of the countrymen.

“I am deeply grieved to learn that our beloved leader Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no more. Not only India but World has lost one of the greatest politicians and diplomats. He was incomparable, a loving leader and true guide to nation and party worker. He was a symbol of unique political cooperation, which he enjoyed as three-time Prime Minister of this Country,” Tripathi said in a statement.

“He was a multifaceted personality. I had the privileges of having his advice and guidance on a number of occasions. His demise is a personal loss to me. I pray his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Tripathi said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was respected by the international community as the politician had a unique quality of taking people with him.

“He never compromised with his principles and wanted India to be a strong and prosperous country,” he added.

Vajpayee, whose politics of moderation in a hardline party propelled the BJP to power for the first time in the 1990s, died on Thursday here following prolonged illness at the age of 93.

–IANS

