Vajpayee’s death is end of an era, says Modi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the passing away of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as “end of an era” and said that every Indian and every BJP worker will continue to be guided by his vision.

Modi said in a series of tweets that Vajpayee’s death had left him speechless but a wave of feelings was sweeping his mind.

“I am speechless, I am thoughtless but a wave of feelings is sweeping my mind. Our respected Atalji is no more. He dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the country. His passing away is end of an era,” he said.

Modi quoted a poem of Vajpayee to express his feelings. The poem spoke of Vajpayee’s lack of fear of death.

“Atalji is not with us now but every Indian and every BJP worker will get inspiration and guidance from him. May the Almighty rest his soul rest in peace and give strength to every one who loved him to bear the loss. Om Shanti,” he said.

Vajpayee, a founder member of the BJP and the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office, died in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 93.

