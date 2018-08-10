Vajpayee’s hard work carried BJP thus far: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) It was a result of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s strong resolve and hard work that carried the BJP “thus far”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while paying tribute to the former premier, who passed away on Thursday.

“He (Vajpayee) built organisations — from Jansangh to BJP — through tactful leadership and untiring struggle. He took BJP’s ideology and policies to the people across the country. The BJP has come a long way due to his strong resolve and hard work,” Modi said.

The demise of former prime minister has created “a big void”, which cannot be filled, Modi said.

“He taught me importance of organisation and discipline. His demise is akin to losing protective shield of a father-like figure,” he said.

Vajpayee’s thoughts, simplicity in living would always inspire people and his brave, energetic, successful personality will guide the countrymen, he added.–IANS

spk-vn/