Vajpayee’s residence 6-A Krishna Menon Marg is Shah’s new address

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah is likely to be allotted a government accommodation which was earlier with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee since 2004 till his death last year. Shah’s new address 6-A Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi comes under Special Protection Group (SPG) umbrella.

“The offcial bunglow of former Prime Minister Vajpayee on Krishna Menon Marg has been allotted to the Home Minister,” a source said.

After BJP’s defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bunglow and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years.

Earlier, as a member of Rajya Sabha, Shah was allocated 11, Akbar Road in central Delhi.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah comes under “high threat perception” among other senior leaders of the party.

–IANS

bns/prs