Valencia, Eibar play to scoreless draw in La Liga action

Valencia, April 30 (IANS) Valencia and Eibar played to an unsatisfying 0-0 La Liga draw, as the result does not help The Bats to secure an UEFA Champions League berth next football season or the visitors to move closer to the Europa League.

The first half of play on Sunday belonged to no-one, but Valencia dominated the game after the intermission, although they lacked precision in front of the goal, reports Efe.

In the late stages, Valencia rushed things seeking the win against a solid Eibar that squandered few scoring chances.

After the draw, Valencia holds the fourth spot in the La Liga table with 67 points after 35 matches, 11 points ahead of fifth-place Real Betis, which hosts Malaga on Monday.

Eibar, meanwhile, sits in the 12th spot with 44 points, five points behind seventh-place Getafe.

The first four spots in the La Liga table qualify for the Champions League Group Stage, while the next two spots lead to the Europa League Group Stage.

The seventh spot qualifies for the Europa League qualifiers.

–IANS

