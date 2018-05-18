Valencia ends La Liga season with win over Deportivo

Valencia (Spain), May 21 (IANS) Valencia earned a 2-1 home victory over relegated Deportivo La Coruna in the final round of the La Liga football season.

Over 35,000 spectators at Mestalla stadium witnessed a low-intensity match up until the last 10 minutes, when the visitors narrowed the gap to 2-1 on Sunday, reports Efe.

Both teams had already begun thinking about the future as Valencia is set to compete in the next edition of the Champions League and Deportivo will be looking for ways to return to La Liga as soon as possible.

Valencia’s Simone Zaza scored in the 28th minute, with his side taking the initiative against Deportivo, which despite having been relegated tried its best to maintain defensive order.

Goncalo Guedes netted the second goal in the 77th minute for Valencia.

Lucas Perez Martinez scored Deportivo’s lone goal just three minutes later, injecting a new dynamism into the team. But despite several good chances, the tie remained beyond their grasp.

After this win, Valencia finished fourth in the La Liga table with 73 points, while Deportivo ended up 18th with 29 points.

Barcelona, which is to host Real Sociedad on Sunday in their last match of the season, has already won the La Liga title.

–IANS

tri/mr