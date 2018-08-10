Valencia sign Atletico forward Gameiro

Valencia (Spain), Aug 12 (IANS) Valencia CF on Sunday announced that they have reached an agreement to sign French forward Kevin Gameiro from their La Liga rival Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old joins Valencia’s four-man attacking line, which could speed up the departure of Italian international striker Simone Zaza, reports Efe.

Gameiro became Valencia’s seventh signing during the summer transfer window and the La Liga side is also expected to sign contracts with two left wingers.

Portugal’s Goncalo Guedes, who played with Valencia on loan last season, is expected to join the Bats next if they reach an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

–IANS

