Valencia tops Alaves 3-1 in La Liga

Valencia (Spain), March 18 (IANS) Valencia provisionally moved into third place in the Spanish-league standings with a 3-1 victory here over Alaves on Matchday 29.

Valencia dominated the contest at the Mestalla Stadium from start to finish, getting a pair of first-half goals from forwards Rodrigo (19th minute) and Simone Zaza (33rd minute) on Saturday, reports Efe.

Alaves pulled one back three minutes into the second half on a score by forward Ruben Sobrino, but Valencia seized a two-goal advantage once again on defender Victor Laguardia’s own goal in the 54th minute.

The final score could have been even more lopsided if not for a strong performance by Alaves net minder Fernando Pacheco.

Valencia now provisionally occupy the third spot in La Liga standings with 59 points, two ahead of defending champions Real Madrid, while Alaves remain stuck in 16th place out of 20 teams with 31 points.

–IANS

sam/vm