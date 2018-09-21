Valladolid rallies for 3-3 draw against Celta Vigo in La Liga

Vigo (Spain), Sep 23 (IANS) Valladolid rallied from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 away draw against Celta Vigo in La Liga action.

Recently promoted Valladolid, which is still seeking its first La Liga win of the 2018-2019 season, went behind 0-2 at Balaidos Stadium Saturday on goals by Celta forwards Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez before the 10-minute mark of the first half, reports Efe.

Aspas opened the scoring just five minutes into the game when he made the most of a pass by Gomez on the home team’s very first attacking play.

Three minutes later Aspas set Gomez up for the second goal, which was allowed to stand after the referee had it reviewed by the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Celta slowed down following a dynamic first 20 minutes and ceded control of the match to Valladolid, which hit the post on one attempt before Spanish midfielder Oscar Plano made the score 1-2 on a header in the 39th minute.

Nine minutes into the second half, however, Aspas scored once more on a close-range shot to push Celta’s lead back up to two at 3-1.

Valladolid refused to go away though and five minutes after the one-hour mark cut Celta’s lead to 2-3 on a goal by substitute Enes Unal, who scored on a cross by Nacho.

Celta Vigo still seemed like it would come away with three points as the minutes ticked away, but Argentine winger Leo Suarez completed Valladolid’s comeback with a goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Celta Vigo is provisionally in fourth place in La Liga with eight points after five matches, while Valladolid is in 18th place with three points.

–IANS

gau/sed