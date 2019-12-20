Valley’s NEET aspirants in lurch over centre change confusion

Srinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) Scores of aspirants for this year’s NEET exam from the valley have complained that the official mail address of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is clogged thereby leaving their requests for change of centre unattended.

Aspirants for under-graduate and post-graduate NEET exam from the valley have recently been advised by the NBE to send their request for change of centre to Srinagar by December 31 since the board has now arrange more centres for the aspirants within the valley.

Earlier, most valley based candidates had no choice other than opt for centres outside the valley since the NBE had setup just a few centres in Srinagar which had been fully opted for.

The NBE has asked the centre change aspirants to send their requests to the mail address [email protected]

“My centre change request on this address has bounced back thrice with the server saying the mail delivery address is over quota,” said a frustrated NEET PG aspirant.

Candidates have requested the NBE to ensure that the board’s mail address is made functional immediately since the last date for downloading the admit card is December 31.

“Unless I am sure where my daughter has to sit for the test how can I decide whether to stay back in the Valley travel to Jammu,” said a parent whose daughter has applied for centre change to Srinagar but her mail remains undelivered to the board.