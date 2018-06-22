Value buying, global cues push Indian equity indices higher

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Value buying coupled with positive Asian stock exchanges pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher during the morning trade session on Friday.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas, metals, consumer durables and automobile stocks.

However, caution prevailed on expectations of further US trade protectionist measures.

Around 9.40 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,657.50 points — up by 73.5 points or 0.65 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,128.16 points, traded at 35,233.39 points — higher by 195.75 points or 0.56 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,037.64 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,250.66 points and a low of 35,099.65 points during the intra-day trade.

On Thursday — the previous trade session — both the indices closed in the red on the back of profit subdued global markets and a weak Indian rupee.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,589.10 points, down 82.30 points or 0.77 per cent from the previous close of 10,671.40 points.

Similarly, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex which had opened at 35,207.19 points, closed at 35,037.64 points, down 179.47 points or 0.51 per cent from its previous session’s close of 35,217.11 points.

–IANS

rv/in