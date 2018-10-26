Value buying lifts equity indices; healthcare stocks rise

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Value buying along with low crude oil prices and a strong rupee lifted the key domestic equity indices to trade on a positive note during Monday’s morning trade session.

Sector-wise, healthy buying was seen in healthcare and interest rate sensitive stocks like banks and capital goods.

Besides, the Indian rupee strengthened to around 73.34 to a US dollar from its previous close last Friday at 73.47 against a greenback.

However, broadly volatile Asian stock markets dented investors’ sentiments.

Index-wise, the Sensex opened at 33,549.88 points from its previous close of 33,349.31 points.

Around 11.05 a.m., it traded at 33,520.09 points, up by 170.78 points or 0.51 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made gains.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,079.50 points during the morning trade session, up 49.50 points and 0.49 per cent.

–IANS

rv/in