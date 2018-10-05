Value buying, Q2 expectations buoy equity indices; Sensex up 100 points

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The key equity indices closed in the green on Monday on the back of value buying after last week’s heavy declines and expectations of a positive set of corporate earnings.

Sector-wise, healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas, banking and auto counters.

In addition, a slight fall in Brent crude oil price aided in the upward trajectory.

At 3.30 p.m.,the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange, provisionally closed at 10,348.05 points up 31.60 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex which opened at 34,412.36 points provisionally closed at 34,474.38 points, up 97.39 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 34,636.43 points and a low of 33,974.66 points during the intra-day trade.

