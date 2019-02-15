Vande Bharat Express begins first commercial run

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The indigenously built, high-speed Vande Bharat Express began its first commercial run from here on Sunday as per schedule, a day after it suffered a break down while on its way to Delhi from Varanasi.

The train left for Varanasi from the New Delhi Railway Station at 6 a.m., according to the Railway Ministry.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet, said: “Vande Bharat Express left Delhi for Varanasi today morning on its first commercial run. Tickets sold out for the next two weeks already. Get yours today!”

The train manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) broke down on Saturday morning at the Chamraula station in Uttar Pradesh, some 194 km from the national capital.

It was on its empty return journey to Delhi from Varanasi, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

