Vande Bharat Express runs over cattle, halted in UP

Tundla (Uttar Prades), Feb 16 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the indigenously built Vande Bharat Express to Varanasi from New Delhi, the train made an unscheduled stop for over three hours on Saturday near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh.

The train came to a halt 18 km ahead of Tundla station after it ran over some livestock around 5.30 a.m. near Chamraula station, according to railway officials.

He also pointed out that this was not a scheduled commercial run. “Commercial operation of Vande Bharat Express starts from February 17.”

The train resumed its onward journey for Delhi at around 8.15 a.m., he added

The 16-coach train will have two executive compartments with 52 seats each and trailer coaches with 78 seats each.

–IANS

