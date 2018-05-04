Vanessa Kirby prefers real life over social

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) “The Crown” actress Vanessa Kirby says it is better to focus on real life rather than on social life.

“I have Twitter. I think I have an Instagram account but rarely use it. It is probably better to focus on real life than social,” Kirby told IANS over phone from London.

Kirby’s tryst with showbiz started with theatre. She then made her TV debut in 2011 with BBC’s “The Hour”, following up her act with the role of Estrella in the BBC adaptation of “Great Expectations”.

She got popular with Peter Morgan’s Netflix series “The Crown”, in which she stars as Princess Margaret. She has also been nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the series.

She will also be seen in “Mission: Impossible 6”.

