Vanessa Kirby, Tom Cruise didn’t discuss wedding rumours

Paris, July 30 (IANS) Vanessa Kirby hadn’t even met Hollywood actor Tom Cruise when reports about their alleged relationship started emerging. The actress says they chose to ignore the rumours when they started shooting for “Mission: Impossible Fallout”.

“We didn’t talk about it. Stuff is written about every body all the time but it isn’t true. It just went away because it was so ridiculous,” Kirby told IANS here.

“We didn’t talk about it because we just need to ignore that stuff. And I am sure Tom does too,” she added.

Kirby’s tryst with showbiz started with theatre. She then made her TV debut in 2011 with BBC’s “The Hour”, following up her act with the role of Estrella in the BBC adaptation of “Great Expectations”.

She also got popular for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in “The Crown”. She is seen as White Widow, daughter of an arms dealer in the sixth part of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. The Paramount Pictures movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

It opened in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Has she learnt to deal with all that comes with fame?

“I think we just have to…It is just the part of the industry and is always growing and it isn’t pleasant. You just have to concentrate on the work and don’t let it affect your life on daily basis.”

–IANS

